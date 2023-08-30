ACLU reaches settlement with Maine to overhaul the public defender system

Maine primarily relies on private attorneys contracted to provide counsel for low-income...
Maine primarily relies on private attorneys contracted to provide counsel for low-income defenders.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has reached a legal settlement with the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services that is intended to overhaul the current system.

Maine’s indigent legal service provides lawyers to criminal defendants who can’t afford representation.

Amid staffing shortfalls and heavy caseloads, advocates say the program has failed to provide adequate legal representation, creating a constitutional crisis. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a fair trial and legal representation.

Maine primarily relies on private attorneys contracted to provide counsel for low-income defenders.

The state just hired its first public defenders late last year, but staffing remains a challenge.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says last Thursday, Brandy Hutchins’ ex-husband flew from...
Sheriff: Florida mom kills 2 children, herself after court order to return 10-year-old son to Maine
Town of Holden
Holden Police talk safety as first day of school arrives
Canton Crash
Passenger in head-on collision dies day after Oxford County crash
Antonia's Pizzeria
Investigators: $200k recovered after Maine pizzeria failed to properly pay dozens of workers