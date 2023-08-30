ACLU reaches settlement with Maine to overhaul the public defender system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has reached a legal settlement with the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services that is intended to overhaul the current system.

Maine’s indigent legal service provides lawyers to criminal defendants who can’t afford representation.

Amid staffing shortfalls and heavy caseloads, advocates say the program has failed to provide adequate legal representation, creating a constitutional crisis. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a fair trial and legal representation.

Maine primarily relies on private attorneys contracted to provide counsel for low-income defenders.

The state just hired its first public defenders late last year, but staffing remains a challenge.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.