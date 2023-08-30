32-year-old inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail

Penobscot County Jail
Penobscot County Jail(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died early Wednesday morning after what authorities call a “serious medical event.”

Just before 3 a.m., officials say during a routine population check, a correctional officer found 32-year-old James Mylen of Winterport unresponsive in a cell block bathroom.

Correctional staff and medical personal preformed life support efforts, but Mylen did not survive.

The Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation indicates Mylen’s death was not an overdose or a suicide.

We’re told Bangor Police investigated the death which is protocol, and the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard logo
U.S. Coast Guard opens new family housing complex in Washington County
Old Heating Lodge building
Work underway at site of new restaurant in Bangor
Maine State Housing Authority says heating assistance will be lower this year
Maine State Housing Authority says heating assistance will be lower this year
Oakland woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for the death of her toddler
Oakland woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for the death of her toddler