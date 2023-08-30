32-year-old inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died early Wednesday morning after what authorities call a “serious medical event.”

Just before 3 a.m., officials say during a routine population check, a correctional officer found 32-year-old James Mylen of Winterport unresponsive in a cell block bathroom.

Correctional staff and medical personal preformed life support efforts, but Mylen did not survive.

The Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation indicates Mylen’s death was not an overdose or a suicide.

We’re told Bangor Police investigated the death which is protocol, and the investigation remains active.

