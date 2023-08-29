Waldoboro man killed in Route 1 crash

WALDOBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Waldoboro man has died after a crash on Route 1 Monday afternoon.

According to Waldoboro Police, the crash involved two vehicles.

The driver and only occupant of the first vehicle, 78-year-old Paul Thompson, died on the scene.

The second vehicle was driven by a man from Ontario, and there were three other passengers in the car.

None of them were injured.

Police didn’t provide any details on how the crash happened.

The crash is still under investigation.

