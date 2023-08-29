Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Today, Soggy Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Tuesday will feature a bit more in the way of cloudiness with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Some isolated showers will be possible during the day too, mainly across the north as a cold front approaches. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s for areas away from the coast while coastal areas top off in the upper 60s to low 70s due to more clouds and an onshore breeze. Showers will develop tonight especially after midnight as the cold to our west continues to approach and moisture to our south moves northward. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the low to mid-60s for most.

A soggy Wednesday is on tap as a cold front moves into the region and combines with some moisture streaming northward from Hurricane Franklin. Early showers will become steadier rain as the morning progresses and continue, heavy at times, into the early and mid-afternoon. The rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east during the mid-afternoon with the chance of showers continuing through the evening hours. Rainfall totals by evening will average from .25″ to .75″ for most of us with some higher amounts of 1″+ possible closer to the coast and Downeast. Although Hurricane Franklin will be passing well offshore, avoiding any major impacts here in New England, it will be close enough that we could see some higher surf and rip currents Wednesday into Thursday. Folks living along the coast will want to keep a close eye on the forecast for updates on the effects of Hurricane Franklin.

Showers will move out Wednesday night followed by drier and brighter weather for Thursday as high pressure builds into the area. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. The pressure gradient tightens up a bit Thursday too which will result in a gusty northwest wind up to 25-30 MPH at times. Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. That nice weather continues this weekend as high pressure dominates. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend too with highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible mainly north. Highs between 70°-77°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 59°-65°. Light south/southeast wind.

Wednesday: Rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Humid. Highs between 67°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.