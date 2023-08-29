Teenager arrested following attempted robbery in Houlton

Therrian is accused of going behind the counter and assaulting two employees.
Therrian is accused of going behind the counter and assaulting two employees.(WAGM)
By WAGM
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A 19-year old is in custody following an attempted robbery at the McDonald’s in Houlton that ended with two workers being attacked.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked into the restaurant around 7 Saturday night. He was wearing a black face mask and had a large kitchen knife in his waistband.

Authorities identified the suspect as this man, Kody Therrian of Springvale.

Therrian is accused of going behind the counter and assaulting two employees.

He also demanded money but no cash was actually stolen.

According to police, Therrian ran off when police arrived. He was quickly found in a wooded area and taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

The RSU 5 school district, which encompasses Freeport, will welcome 67 migrant students,...
Maine school districts set to welcome new asylum-seeker students
Sen. King introduces bill to expand clean water access in Tribal communities across Maine, nation
Sen. King introduces bill to expand clean water access in Tribal communities across Maine, nation
Police lights
Maine man dead after crash at Scarborough Comfort Inn
Giant yellow ducks return to the Coast of Belfast
Giant yellow ducks return to the Coast of Belfast