Teenager arrested following attempted robbery in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A 19-year old is in custody following an attempted robbery at the McDonald’s in Houlton that ended with two workers being attacked.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked into the restaurant around 7 Saturday night. He was wearing a black face mask and had a large kitchen knife in his waistband.

Authorities identified the suspect as this man, Kody Therrian of Springvale.

Therrian is accused of going behind the counter and assaulting two employees.

He also demanded money but no cash was actually stolen.

According to police, Therrian ran off when police arrived. He was quickly found in a wooded area and taken into custody.

