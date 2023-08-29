Sen. King introduces bill to expand clean water access in Tribal communities across Maine, nation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King has introduced a bill to expand clean water access in Tribal communities across Maine and the nation.

His office says the Tribal Access to Clean Water Act would invest over one billion dollars in tribal water infrastructure.

There are currently five public water systems in Maine with some struggling to address water quality.

Those include one in the Orono-Veazie Water District.

Two are in Perry and the others are in Princeton and Eastport.

The bill would help tribal sanitation facilities and services and go to various projects.

They say nearly half of Native American households do not have access to reliable water sources and clean drinking water with homes being 19 times more likely than OTHER households to lack indoor plumbing.

