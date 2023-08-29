Robert Burton’s appeal proceedings delayed

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Robert Burton was back in court on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Burton was sentenced in 2017 to 55 years behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Gebo.

After shooting Gebo, Burton fled and hid in the woods for nearly 70 days before turning himself in.

Burton is challenging his conviction and was due for a hearing on Tuesday.

However, it had to be postponed due to issues over medication that Burton is taking.

Gebo’s father, Vance Ginn, was at the courtroom on Tuesday.

He tells us how this appeal process has affected him and his loved ones.

“People in our situation have to get used to this because so many people think that when the trial is over and their sentence that it’s over. It’s just the beginning of the walk. It just gets started,” said Ginn.

And he continues to encourage more Maine counties to use ankle monitors to prevent future acts of violence.

“The true facts are... we are never going to stop domestic violence. We have to put as many tools in these officers’ tool belt as we can to slow it down. This is a very vital tool. This could even open up places in our jail. They are so overcrowded and for persons a non-violent person and they’re in jail. Make them pay for an ankle bracelet program. Let them go home. Have the spot open for somebody that really deserves to be there,” said Ginn.

Burton is due back in court this November.

Proceedings will be moved to Knox County.

