Maine’s second largest agricultural fair returns for its 135th year

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - ”I’m really pleased to announce that we had a great start to the fair this year,” Judy Ballard, assistant secretary for the Windsor Fair said.

Thousands are expected to be at the Windsor Fair for its 135th year, a fair known as the state’s second largest agricultural fair.

“Agriculture has been the backbone of this fair. I have been a lifelong fairgoer and I have always been involved with agriculture. It is a great opportunity for our fairgoers to learn about the importance of agriculture,” Ballard said.

Ballard says it takes a collaborative effort to make each year successful.

“I work with a large membership here at the Windsor Fair and we all work as a team,” Ballard said.

Like Ballard, Dan Foster has been a fairgoer for many years.

“It is a great feeling to be part of something that people enjoy,” Foster said.

As one of the Fair’s trustees, he says a big part of the Windsor Fair is education.

“We want people to know where their food comes. There is a lot of hard work that goes into raising animals and being a part of the agricultural community,” Foster said.

“We have dairy cattle, beef cattle, we have sheep, we have goats, boar goats,” Davis said.

From feeding to washing the animals, Livestock Superintendent Carol Davis says it is all part of the care that goes into supporting Maine’s agriculture.

“Farming is a full time Job, it is 24/7, those animals, it doesn’t matter if it is a snowstorm or a rainstorm or if there is no power, they still have to have care every day, there is a lot of work that gets put in at home, prior to coming to the fair or bringing them out to be exhibited to the public,” Davis said.

The fair will continue through Labor Day with lots of activities on the calendar. Davis says the youth market show is one not to be missed.

“These youth work really hard year-round to raise these animals and it certainly is a project that gives them a lot of knowledge in the fact of marketing, promotion, and commitments,” Davis said.

