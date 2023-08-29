Maine man dead after crash at Scarborough Comfort Inn
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - A Scarborough man is dead after a crash at the Comfort Inn on Route 1 in Scarborough.
Police and firefighters were called to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they found Mudimbiyi Kalombo, 40, unresponsive in the vehicle.
Emergency responders performed life-saving measures and then rushed him to the hospital, but he died at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
