Maine man dead after crash at Scarborough Comfort Inn

Aug. 28, 2023
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - A Scarborough man is dead after a crash at the Comfort Inn on Route 1 in Scarborough.

Police and firefighters were called to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found Mudimbiyi Kalombo, 40, unresponsive in the vehicle.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures and then rushed him to the hospital, but he died at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

