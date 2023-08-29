Maine bed and breakfast named among the most ‘unforgettable’ in the country

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Maine bed and breakfast has been ranked among those across the country that do not disappoint!

This month, USA Today 10Best released their “10 bed and breakfasts across the US that provide unforgettable stays.”

Pilgrim’s Inn in Deer Isle came in at number four.

According to USA Today, the property dates back to 1793 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The top spot was awarded to the C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast in Wilmington, N.C.

