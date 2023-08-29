Investigators: $200k recovered after Maine pizzeria failed to properly pay dozens of workers

FREEPORT, Maine - A Southern Maine bar and grill is accused of failing to pay dozens of workers, falsifying timecards and allowing minors to work hours over legal limits.

The U.S. Department of Labor says they’ve recovered more than $200,000 in back wages and damages for 36 employees at Antonia’s Pizzeria in Freeport.

Among the allegations against Antonia’s Pizzeria include allowing minors to work long hours. According to their investigation, “one underaged employee cleaned a hazardous meat slicer.”

In total, $92 thousand 470 dollars in unpaid wages and an equal amount of liquidated damages were recovered, equaling $184 thousand and 940 dollars. Antonia’s also received penalties for child labor and minimum wage violations.

