Iconic steamship ‘Katahdin’ celebrates its 109th birthday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An iconic steamship celebrated its 109th birthday last weekend.

The Katahdin, also known as he Kate, is docked at the Moosehead Marine Museum and celebrated her birthday on the 20th.

The boat is stationary but stays in the water all year, so it’s had some wear and tear over the years.

The museum is currently in the middle of restoring the Kate and have been working on a capital campaign called Keep Kate Cruising to raise $2 million for the repairs.

Recently, that effort got a major boost from Senators Susan Collins and Angus King who were able to secure $500,000 in federal funds to support the effort.

The money has been approved by the appropriations committee, but that bill still needs to pass the House and Senate.

For more information about the preservation efforts and the Kate, you can go to katahdincruises.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

Antonia's Pizzeria
Investigators: $200k recovered after Maine pizzeria failed to properly pay dozens of workers
Not a total washout Wednesday but heavy rain likely. Drier & much better weather through the...
Heavy Rain Wednesday
Corey Woods tattoos a customer
Bangor’s El Dorado Tattoos offers ink from artists across the country
FILE PHOTO: Penobscot Energy Recovery Co.
Foreclosure auction for Orrington trash processing plant postponed again