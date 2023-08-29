Glenburn man accused of trying to break into UFC president’s Levant home

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn man is facing charges after an attempted burglary at UFC President Dana White’s Levant home.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office say 23-year-old Brady Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses after trying to break into the home on Phillips Road.

Deputies say they were called to the property owned by White early Monday morning.

Were told when they arrived Cooper had already left the scene.

Officials say they were able to get video footage of Cooper along with other evidence.

We’re told after the video was shared on social media, several tips were submitted to the sheriff’s office, which helped them identify Cooper.

Officials say the property was occupied at the time of the incident, but that they did not have contact with the suspect.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.