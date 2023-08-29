Glenburn man accused of trying to break into UFC president’s Levant home

UFC President, Hermon graduate Dana White
UFC President, Hermon graduate Dana White
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn man is facing charges after an attempted burglary at UFC President Dana White’s Levant home.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office say 23-year-old Brady Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses after trying to break into the home on Phillips Road.

Deputies say they were called to the property owned by White early Monday morning.

Were told when they arrived Cooper had already left the scene.

Officials say they were able to get video footage of Cooper along with other evidence.

We’re told after the video was shared on social media, several tips were submitted to the sheriff’s office, which helped them identify Cooper.

Officials say the property was occupied at the time of the incident, but that they did not have contact with the suspect.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Penobscot Energy Recovery Co.
Foreclosure auction for Orrington trash processing plant postponed again
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Waldoboro man killed in Route 1 crash
Penobscot Judicial Center
Robert Burton’s appeal proceedings delayed
Maine’s second largest agricultural fair is underway
Maine’s second largest agricultural fair returns for its 135th year