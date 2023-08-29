Foreclosure auction for Orrington trash processing plant postponed again

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A foreclosure auction for the trash processing plant in Orrington has been postponed, again.

The auction for Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or PERC, was supposed to take place on Wednesday but has now been moved to Sept. 27.

According to the Keenan Auction website, the still-operational power plant and waste processing system includes 12 buildings.

This is the second time the auction has been postponed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.