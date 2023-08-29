Downpours On Wednesday. Better Weather By Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase across the region with a few light showers crossing the Crown of Maine. The rest of the region will remain dry through the first half of the night will clouds that will continue to increase. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

A cold front will begin to move from northwest to southeast starting late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will guide some tropical moisture from what is currently Hurricane Franklin into the region. This will result in a more humid day on Wednesday along with the threat of heavy downpours along the coast. Rain will begin to move along the coast shortly after midnight, this will be just a taste of what is to come. Most of the region will begin to see the rain starting by late morning and lasting through midafternoon. There will be the potential for heavy rainfall in a short window of time and could result in areas of localized flooding. The heaviest rain should move into New Brunswick by late afternoon and there could even be some partial clearing towards the west. As the cold front moves through late afternoon & early evening, there will be another quick chance for scattered showers & thunderstorms. Rainfall totals on Wednesday will be highest along the coast & Downeast Maine where 1-1.5″ + will be possible. Totals will taper off as you go inland where less than an inch will be possible.

Heavy downpours will be likely on Wednesday before conditions dry out late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs totals expect along the coast. (wabi)

The good news is, the front will help to steer Franklin WELL offshore, it is expected to track about 600 miles off our coast. There will still be some maritime impacts including dangerous rip currents, high surf and even some splash over Wednesday into Thursday. Be mindful of when the high tides are as this could also help to increase the risk of splash over along the coast.

Dangerous rip currents & increased swells will be possible Wednesday into Thursday as Hurricane Franklin passes off shore. (wabi)

High pressure will move in behind the front starting Thursday and will stick around through the holiday weekend. This high will help to keep Idalia to our south. Highs on Thursday will return to the low to mid 70s.

A nice stretch of weather is expected by the start of September. An upper-level trough that has been bringing us below normal highs will finally move out and it will be replaced by an upper-level ridge. This will help to bring us above normal highs through the weekend and into much of next week. Friday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Labor Day weekend as of now looks to be one of our best holiday weekends this Summer. Highs will be mostly in the 70s & 80s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will be low risk of showers Saturday evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible especially along the coast. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. Light SSE wind.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with a few downpours along the coast. Some afternoon clearing is possible along with an isolated risk for thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy with northwest winds gusting 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a few evening showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs well into the 70s and 80s. A few spots could get close to 90°.

