Bangor’s El Dorado Tattoos offers ink from artists across the country

El Dorado: a place of opportunity.

It’s what Corey Woods and his wife Paige were looking for when they moved to Maine from Florida last year.

Corey decided to take fate in his own hands, opening El Dorado Tattoos in March.

“I wanted something where I could do walk ins and have an environment where people can just walk in the door and get tattooed in same day,” Corey said.

The Main Street location is set up like a traditional street shop. Customers can choose artwork from the wall or get a custom piece drawn up.

“I specialize in American traditional tattoos. It’s the tattoos that look like tattoos when you think of tattoos,” Corey said. “One big thing that I pride myself in is the history of tattooing. So, I actually collect a lot of historical memorabilia. [I] learn and practice a lot of things that died in the tattoo industry years ago.”

The history of tattooing isn’t complete without Jonathan Shaw.

“He’s a legendary tattoo artist has been tattooing since the mid ‘70s,” Corey explained.

Shaw opened New York City’s first-ever tattoo parlor before the practice was even legal. He recently spent a few days in the Queen City as a guest of Corey’s.

“It’s real nice being here with Corey. It’s a beautiful shop, as you can see. And he’s like a real tattooer as opposed to a lot of people that are coming into the business without any sort of background or real instruction... He’s an old-school tattooer in a young man’s body. So, you know, I respect that,” Shaw said.

Shaw isn’t the only one stopping by.

El Dorado has a full schedule of visiting artists from across the country in the coming months.

“I work by myself here usually, it’s me and Paige. She’s apprenticing. She’s not tattooing yet, but she will be one day. But in the meantime, I needed somebody to come help out with the walk-ins so I started bringing in guests artists. We just bring in new people, try to get somebody in every week,” Corey said.

“He’s carrying that traditions forward into the next generation and I think that’s really cool,” Shaw said.

