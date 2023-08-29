Bangor Police bomb squad responds to Walgreens for report of suspicious package

Walgreens
Walgreens(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police bomb squad responded to Walgreens on Broadway Tuesday morning for the report of a suspicious package.

Police say the call came in around 8:45 a.m.

They say they responded out of an abundance of caution after recent bomb threats to other Walgreens locations in Maine.

They say the package turned out to be a dark colored travel bag containing personal belongings, as well as the owner’s identification.

After they determined the bag and its contents were not explosive, it was returned to the owner.

Walgreens posted on its doors just after 10 they would have a delayed reopening on Tuesday.

