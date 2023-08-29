8 arrested following drug trafficking investigation across Maine

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Safety says eight people were arrested after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in central and mid-coast Maine.

They say the MDEA has been working with state police and law enforcement across the region on these investigations.

Stephon Davis, 27, of Waterville was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

Five people were arrested at a home on Bellevue Street in Winslow last Wednesday.

Baron Thompson, 45, of Winslow; 48-year-old Meloney Moody, 48 of Winslow; Dawn Wilbur, 51, of Winslow; Charles Hinton, 45, of Savannah, Ga.; and Dominique Kirk, 25, of Lewiston are all facing various fentanyl and cocaine trafficking charges.

Allen James, 41, of Waterville and Alivia Gordon, 25, of Jackson were both arrested after a vehicle chase involving state police.

Both are facing charges for trafficking cocaine.

Police seized nearly $20,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl during the investigations.

All eight are currently in custody at different jails across the state.

