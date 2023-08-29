4 displaced after fire in Skowhegan

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Four people were displaced after a fire at a mobile home in Skowhegan Monday morning.

According to Skowhegan Fire Department, they were called to East River Road just after midnight.

They were able to get the residents and two dogs out, but two cats and two pet snakes died in the fire.

The home is considered a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The initial investigation leads officials to believe the fire was electrical, but that hasn’t been officially determined yet.

