Vehicle towed in Oxford County after getting stuck on unused ATV trail

In the Oxford County town of Denmark, someone had to be towed out after getting stuck on an...
In the Oxford County town of Denmark, someone had to be towed out after getting stuck on an unused ATV trail.(Denmark Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Maine (WABI) - Turn-by-turn direction and GPS systems can be great when you are on the road, but they can also lead you down some unusual paths.

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to not blindly follow GPS.

In the Oxford County town of Denmark, someone had to be towed out after getting stuck on an unused ATV trail.

The Denmark Fire Department shared a picture showing the car stuck in a washed out part of the side of the rural trail.

Denmark also wanted to remind driver the GPS programs are frequently wrong, so if the road does not look safe or well traveled, turn around before it is too late.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

Joy with Greater Joy and Greatest Joy in Belfast.
Joy Duck family spotted in Belfast
Three state troopers and a trainee for the agency were taken to the hospital after being hit by...
Maine State Police to hold press conference Monday afternoon regarding crash in Hollis
Timothy Harrison
Maine lighthouse preservationist, author and publisher dies
One of the troopers was in serious but stable condition. None of their injuries are believed to...
Three Maine state troopers and trainee hit by car in Hollis, taken to hospital