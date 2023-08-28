Vehicle towed in Oxford County after getting stuck on unused ATV trail

DENMARK, Maine (WABI) - Turn-by-turn direction and GPS systems can be great when you are on the road, but they can also lead you down some unusual paths.

Emergency officials are reminding drivers to not blindly follow GPS.

In the Oxford County town of Denmark, someone had to be towed out after getting stuck on an unused ATV trail.

The Denmark Fire Department shared a picture showing the car stuck in a washed out part of the side of the rural trail.

Denmark also wanted to remind driver the GPS programs are frequently wrong, so if the road does not look safe or well traveled, turn around before it is too late.

