2 people hospitalized after fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, authorities say

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A fire rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, Monday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:46 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Images from the scene of the crash show a building with a burned roof.

