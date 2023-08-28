Three Maine state troopers and trainee hit by car in Hollis, taken to hospital

HOLLIS, Maine (WMTW) - Three state troopers and a trainee for the agency were taken to Maine Medical Center after being hit by a car in Hollis.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday alone Route 202.

Investigators say they were initially called there for a family disturbance and were conducting interviews on the side of the road in the breakdown lane.

“At approx. 11:12 pm, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hollis Rd. drove into the breakdown lane and struck all four troopers.

The vehicle was operated by a 24-year-old male from Westbrook. He also had a passenger in the vehicle,” a release from the agency stated.

One of the troopers was in serious but stable condition.

None of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The 24-year-old driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear why the vehicle drove into the breakdown lane, according to investigators.

“The crash is being investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Office. The scene was reconstructed by the Kennebunk Police Department. Investigators have conferred with the York County District Attorney’s Office and will work with them moving forward,” the release said.

The York County Sheriff’s office says more information on the crash will be released later.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.