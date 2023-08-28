Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide through the area today bringing us a beautiful day with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top off in the 70s to near 80°, coolest along the coast as an afternoon seabreeze develops. High pressure will slide to our east tonight. Southerly winds on the backside of the departing high will bring clouds into the region as the night progresses. A few showers will be possible across the north after midnight ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s to near 60° for overnight lows.

Tuesday will feature a bit more in the way of cloudiness with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Some scattered showers will be possible during the day too, mainly around the Greenville and Millinocket areas northward. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s Tuesday afternoon. Wetter weather is expected Wednesday as a cold front moves into the region and combines with some moisture streaming northward from Hurricane Franklin. This will give us numerous showers, possibly some steady rain during the day Wednesday. Although, Hurricane Franklin will be passing well offshore, avoiding any major impacts here in New England, it will be close enough so that we’ll likely feel some of it’s effects in the form of some rainfall Wednesday and also likely seeing some high surf and rip current concerns. Folks living along the coast will want to keep a close eye on the forecast over the next few days for updates on the effects of Hurricane Franklin. High pressure will return to the area for the end of the week giving us more beautiful weather. Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 72°-79°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible across the north after midnight. Lows between 55°-60°. Light south/southeast wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly from around Greenville to Millinocket northward. Highs between 68°-74°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

