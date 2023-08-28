Summer Classic Fore Maine Kids tees off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Golfers teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course to support the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Program in the Summer Classic Fore Maine Kids tournament.

Tournament proceeds helped the only Maine hospital North of Portland with a full-service pediatrics program (WABI)

“Today is a great day to come on out and raise money for kids and to raise awareness for the children’s services that Eastern Maine Medical Center has for pediatrics. We really want to make sure that kids who need the care have the care as close to home as Bangor,” said Kelly Pearson, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Program Director.

There’s plenty of activities around the course.

“We’ve got putting and other on-course contests. People are just out here having a great time. We’ve got a little kid out here making root beer floats today. She herself has been a patient at the hospital. She knows what it’s like to be up on our eighth floor at Eastern Maine Medical Center, so she’s here reminding people what they’re playing for today,” said Pearson.

Bangor Savings Bank is the title sponsor along with many helpful, local organizations.

“We’ve had a number of sponsors today that are making this possible with tons of golfers and volunteers. There’s tons of great silent auction items. There’s a grill. There’s a drill set. There’s tons of different gift cards from local businesses, restaurants, you name it. The support has been absolutely incredible from so many people in the community,” said Pearson.

The event’s a fun way to fundraise.

“We couldn’t have picked a better day. This is just an absolutely gorgeous day for golf and getting to spend it with so many people who care so much. Even if they’re just out here golfing and don’t necessarily have a connection to the cause, they are making a huge difference in the lives of kids,” said Pearson.

Tournament proceeds helped the only Maine hospital North of Portland with a full-service pediatrics program.

The money raised during the event “will help to purchase life-saving therapies and highly specialized medical equipment, fund advanced training for staff, research, assistance for families who weren’t anticipating a hospital stay, and some fun extras to make a child’s stay a little more comfortable,” according to event organizers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.