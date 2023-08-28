Registered nurse opens foot care clinic in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local nurse is taking the next step in her career and opening a foot care clinic in Hampden.

While working in the medical-surgical unit at a Bangor hospital, Heather Fogg says she noticed a lack of medically-based foot care services in the area.

“I saw many people before and after amputations, and I thought, why aren’t we doing more to prevent this?” said Fogg.

She says in the last few years, a handful of local podiatrists either retired or moved away.

That’s when she decided to step out on her own.

Fogg earned a national foot care certification and started Fundamental Foot Care on Main Road North. Her focus is on compassionate care, especially for Maine’s older population.

“If your feet hurt, you tend to be less mobile. Once you stop being mobile, it affects your overall wellbeing. You don’t get out to see family, you don’t get out to see friends; you feel shut in,” she explained.

In addition to seeing patients, she’ll be training other nurses in the specialty.

“Insurance companies don’t see nurses as providers, so we’re not covered by insurance. We cannot bill insurance, so this is a private pay service. On the other hand, we can spend as much time as we want or need in caring for the patient. So, a typical visit here is 30 to 40 minutes, whereas if you go to a traditional podiatrist, often you’re in and out in 10 minutes,” Fogg said.

She says patients will be equipped with the knowledge to help themselves at home. They’ll learn how to care for their feet and warning signs to look for.

Fogg hopes this will help give everyone who walks through her doors a solid foundation to stand on.

“Your feet are so important, and there’s no need to be embarrassed because those feet have to keep you moving. And, once you stop moving, it affects your overall health,” she said.

Fundamental Foot Care had a soft opening in mid-August. They’ll hold a grand opening complete with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 7.

For more information, visit https://fundamentalfootcare.com/

