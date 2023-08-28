Rain Arrives By Wednesday. Nice Start To September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now moving to our east but will continue to bring a pleasant first half of the night. Clouds will begin to spread across the region during the overnight and there will be a few showers possible in the Mountains into early Tuesday. The rest of the region should remain dry with some patchy fog and lows that will range from the low 50s to the low 60s.

More clouds are expected on Tuesday along with a few isolated showers, most of which should remain across the north. Highs will be mostly in the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

A cold front will begin to move from northwest to southeast starting late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will guide some tropical moisture from what is currently Hurricane Franklin into the region. This will result in a more humid day on Wednesday along with the threat of heavy downpours along the coast. The good news is, the front will help to steer Franklin WELL offshore, it is expected to track about 600 miles off our coast. There will still be some maritime impacts including dangerous rip currents, high surf and even some splash over Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals on Wednesday will be highest along the coast & Downeast Maine where just over an inch of rain is possible. Totals will taper off as you go inland with communities in the mountains expecting less than a half an inch. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will move in behind the front starting Thursday and will stick around through the holiday weekend. This high will help to keep Idalia to our south. Highs on Thursday will return to the low to mid 70s.

A nice stretch of weather is expected by the start of September. Friday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Labor Day weekend as of now looks to be one of our best holiday weekends this Summer. Highs will be mostly in the 70s & 80s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There will be low risk of showers Saturday evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with isolated showers over the north. Lows in the 50s and 60s with a southerly wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing into the afternoon with some isolated showers possible over the north. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with a few downpours along the coast. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a few evening showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

