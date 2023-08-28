Public transportation options will open up to more rural areas in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “This grant is going to be able to help us expand our transportation out in the rural communities,” said Stephanie Ferrar, Penquis Transportation Brokerage deputy director.

There’s big news for public transit in Maine.

Penquis and Kennebec Valley Community Action Program are receiving over $650,000 from the Maine Department of Transportation to improve transit services across four counties.

“This will help service Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Kennebec counties to take people to their medical appointments, help them go grocery shopping, and be social out in the communities,” Ferrar said.

While these organizations have been offering transportation, there is still a growing need to help folks in rural areas.

“We currently serve over 7,500 members, and we’re not touching everybody that needs the transportation out there. There are families that live in tents that don’t even have electricity or plumbing, and they’re not able to even get transportation because they don’t have friends or family to take them to the services. And that’s what we want to do is help these people in these communities,” said Ferrar.

These funds will help to update the software used to schedule and dispatch transit providers to pick-up and drop-off locations for members.

“Every day, we are missing trips that people need to get these vital appointments, and we’re going to be able to do that with better scheduling technology. And, with the apps that people, we can send instant trips to people. The more people that have the app will be able to send out that notification say, hey, we have a trip for you and send it off to them, and they go pick up that member,” Ferrar said.

This expansion of their reach and enhancement of services is already getting a lot of attention.

“We’re ecstatic here at Penquis and all of the communities that we serve have reached out. They’re ecstatic that we’re actually able to help people in our communities get to get to them services that they need. All of the medical providers around us are coaching for us to get that funding to be able to utilize it to help serve the members,” Ferrar said.

KVCAP’s Senior Transportation Director, Erin BinGhalib, is also happy with the news.

“We’re doing the best we can with the resources we have, and our resources are about to get a lot better,” she said.

