Officials: Officer shoots, kills man following armed confrontation in South Portland

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials confirm the active investigation in South Portland followed an officer shooting a suspect in a domestic violence incident.

South Portland officers were called to the Summit Terrace apartments around 4 a.m. Friday for a domestic violence situation where shots were heard.

When they arrived, police say the victim told them the suspect, Christapher Dodge, had already left the apartment in his truck.

As authorities began to investigate, Dodge came back to the apartment and got into an ‘armed confrontation’ with officers, South Portland police said.

According to officials, officer Anthony Verville shot Dodge, who was later pronounced dead.

Following standard protocol, Verville has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

The Attorney General’s Office, assisted by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, will investigate the deadly shooting.

