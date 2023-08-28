NLH files complaint for declaratory judgment against City of Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health filed a complaint for declaratory judgment in Superior Court against the City of Brewer on Friday

The complaint involves the tax-exempt status of portions of the Northern Light Health facilities at Whiting Hill in Brewer, including the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute.

The Brewer assessor ruled that certain areas in the building are no longer eligible for property tax exemption because the spaces are occupied by employees of third-party service providers.

In Maine and across the nation, health systems and hospitals are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

They often rely on for-profit service providers to help them access the resources necessary to fulfill their charitable mission cost-effectively.

