Maine State Police to hold press conference Monday afternoon regarding crash in Hollis

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon about the three state troopers and a trainee for the agency taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Hollis.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night along Route 202.

Investigators say the officers were conducting interviews related to a family dispute, on the side of the road in the breakdown lane.

A vehicle reportedly drove into that breakdown lane, hitting all four troopers.

One of the troopers was released but the other three remain in serious condition.

The 24-year-old driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is now underway.

The press conference is at 1:30 and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.

