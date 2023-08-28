Maine State Police to hold press conference Monday afternoon regarding crash in Hollis
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon about the three state troopers and a trainee for the agency taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Hollis.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night along Route 202.
Investigators say the officers were conducting interviews related to a family dispute, on the side of the road in the breakdown lane.
A vehicle reportedly drove into that breakdown lane, hitting all four troopers.
One of the troopers was released but the other three remain in serious condition.
The 24-year-old driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation into the crash is now underway.
The press conference is at 1:30 and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.
