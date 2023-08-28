Maine State Police to hold press conference Monday afternoon regarding crash in Hollis

Three state troopers and a trainee for the agency were taken to the hospital after being hit by...
Three state troopers and a trainee for the agency were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Hollis.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police will be holding a press conference Monday afternoon about the three state troopers and a trainee for the agency taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Hollis.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night along Route 202.

Investigators say the officers were conducting interviews related to a family dispute, on the side of the road in the breakdown lane.

A vehicle reportedly drove into that breakdown lane, hitting all four troopers.

One of the troopers was released but the other three remain in serious condition.

The 24-year-old driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is now underway.

The press conference is at 1:30 and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

In the Oxford County town of Denmark, someone had to be towed out after getting stuck on an...
Vehicle towed in Oxford County after getting stuck on unused ATV trail
Timothy Harrison
Maine lighthouse preservationist, author and publisher dies
One of the troopers was in serious but stable condition. None of their injuries are believed to...
Three Maine state troopers and trainee hit by car in Hollis, taken to hospital
Officer Anthony Verville has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes...
Officials: Officer shoots, kills man following armed confrontation in South Portland