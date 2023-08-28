Maine lighthouse preservationist, author and publisher dies

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The editor and publisher of Lighthouse Digest, a Maine-based lighthouse news and history magazine, has died due to complications of pneumonia.

Timothy H. Harrison died on August 19 in Bangor at the age of 75.

Besides publishing nearly 300 issues of the magazine over 31 years, Harrison was also passionate about saving lighthouses and preserving their legacy. He wrote and co-authored many books, formed non-profits, lobbied for legislation, established museums and merchandising businesses, organized preservation groups, worked on restoration projects, promoted lighthouse keeper grave marker ceremonies, sponsored and appeared in video and television productions, and gave hundreds of presentations.

In 1994, Harrison co-founded and served 13 years as president of the American Lighthouse Foundation (ALF), the first nonprofit in New England to obtain ownership of a Maine lighthouse, Little River Light, under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act. Under Harrison’s leadership, ALF eventually obtained stewardship of over 20 lighthouses, many of which were restored and are being maintained today by groups Harrison co-founded.

In 2007, Harrison merged his extensive personal collection of lighthouse artifacts with the Maine Lighthouse Museum in Rockland, which he felt was “one of the defining moments in modern lighthouse history,” thereby creating “the largest and most important lighthouse museum in the United States, if not the world.” He also created the nonprofit Lighthouse History Research Institute to provide an archive for the extensive volume of lighthouse and keeper research documents he had compiled.

