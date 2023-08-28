Maine ferry crew searches through rough seas to rescue kayaker

ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A kayaker is safe thanks to the efforts of the crew of a Maine State Ferry boat.

On Friday afternoon, The Margaret Chase Smith was near Islesboro when crew members spotted an overturned kayak, but they did not see anyone in or near the boat.

The captain continued to port in Rockland, let the passengers off and then went back out to investigate and search.

After a short time, they spotted a woman in the water, despite difficult ocean and weather conditions.

“We were pretty much right up on the kayak when we did finally see her in the water,” said crew member Kristian Rudman, who helped with the rescue. “She wasn’t wearing a life jacket, was dressed all in black, and with the sea state and the heavy rain, she was almost next to impossible to see in the water.”

Crew members lowered a ladder down to the woman, but she was too exhausted to climb up. Instead, the crew boarded a rescue boat and pulled the woman.

They took her to shore, where she was checked out by paramedics and is expected to be okay.

