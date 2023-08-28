Giant yellow ducks return to the Coast of Belfast

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BALFAST, Maine (WABI) - The coastal city of Belfast is well-known for the number of boats you can see docked in the harbor on any given day.

But, they’re quickly becoming know for giant rubber ducks!

Today, residents and tourists were delighted to find three joyous ducks brightening up the bay.

Back in 2021, the yellow duck labeled Joy was seen floating in harbor.

Last October, a duck with Greater Joy was spotted and created quite a buzz when she “escaped.”

Now, a family of ducks are causing a stir!

The newest and largest is named the greatest joy.

We spoke to Bill Carleton who is the systems manager at Front Street Shipyard and says it is still a mystery as to how it ends up on the water.

“All I know is they show up overnight sometimes, mysteriously. Probably 3 years ago, the little one that said Joy was the first one to show up. Last year, it was Greater Joy all by herself, and this year, the whole family is here. Apparently, the other one says Greatest Joy, the larger one. I don’t know where they come from, I don’t know anybody that knows where they come from,” Carleton said.

Carleton says the wording on the ducks is a testament to the City of Belfast.

