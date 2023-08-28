Columbia Falls to discuss extending moratorium on flagpole project

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The town of Columbia Falls is holding a meeting Monday night to discuss whether or not residents want to extend the moratorium regarding a major project.

The six-month moratorium was approved in March to put a hold on the development of the Flagpole of Freedom project which includes an almost 1,500 foot tall flagpole.

The town will have to decide next month if it wants to extend it or not.

The select board can extend the moratorium without a town vote, but the board is looking to hear from the public.

Monday’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the town office.

