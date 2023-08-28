Body of missing Waterville man found in Kennebec River

John Lessard
John Lessard(Waterville Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The body of a man who was reported missing last week in Waterville was found in the Kennebec River Saturday morning.

Waterville police 42-year-old John Lessard was found by a fisherman around 11 a.m. in the Kennebec River, just south of the dam by Halifax Park, about 200 yards south of where he was last seen.

Lessard’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

The case is still under investigation

