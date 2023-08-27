Norway man arrested after robbing Paris convenience store with a knife

Published: Aug. 27, 2023
NORWAY, Maine (WMTW) - A Norway man is in custody after robbing the Big Apple convenience store in Paris.

Police say the robbery was reported at the store on Main Street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Twenty minutes after responding to the incident, the Paris Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies were able to apprehend 21-year-old Greggory Smallwood, who police say used a knife to gain access to the cash register, stealing money from the store before fleeing the scene on foot.

Smallwood was arrested in Norway without further incident and was taken to the Oxford County Jail where he’ll face robbery charges.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Paris Police Chief Michael Daley said in a statement, “The incident serves as a testament to the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies who work together towards a common goal of protecting their communities.”

