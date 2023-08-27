Nikki Blendz offering free back to school haircuts for families in need

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Families gearing up for the school year know it can get expensive.

But one hair salon is hoping to lessen the burden.

Nikki Blendz is a hair salon in Machias that’s offering free haircuts to students who feel like they can’t afford one.

“I just figured it’s just something I can do and just like I felt like everybody should do it,” said owner Nichole Marotta.

“Just text me. Hey, I saw your promotion and I would like to come in with, you know my three kids. Sure, just come in,” Marotta said.

Marotta says she knows families are feeling the impact of back-to-school shopping.

“It seems like every single year when kids go back to school, they have a list of things that they have to bring to school. It used to not be like that,” said Marotta.

She styled the salon with families in mind.

Filling it with things to keep kids entertained while their siblings or parents get their hair cut.

Saying she saw a need for a place like that in the community.

“They can play the arcade there’s darts. There’s a little axe thing they like to play, foosball,” said Marotta.

The offer will stand up until the start of the school year.

As Marotta says that everyone should go back to school with confidence and that fresh cut can be a huge booster.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.