Nice end to the weekend and start of the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will begin to build into the region for today. We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies but decrease to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Some left over upper-level energy will swing through over head today. This will bring the chance for some isolated showers across western Maine with only a chance for a spot shower for the eastern half of the state. Other than a spot shower, expect a mostly dry and nice day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60′s to low-mid 70′s. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Quiet weather will continue for tonight with lows dropping into the 40′s north to lower 50′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

High pressure sticks around for the start of the work week. Expect Monday to feature more sunshine with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine with mid to upper 70′s Downeast. Clouds increase through the day on Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker for Wednesday. A head of the warm forecast to move in overnight into Wednesday there is the chance for a few isolated showers across northern Maine Tuesday afternoon. A low pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes, sending in a weak warm front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with the chance for scattered showers. Then the low will pass over Quebec and drag a cold front across the state Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by more scattered showers. Winds will pick up along and behind the cold frontal passage with gusts up to 25 - 30 mph out of the northwest possible. The winds will still be breezy out of the northwest for Thursday morning. High pressure will build in behind the front for the end of the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday.

Franklin is now a hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Monday, making it the first major hurricane of the season. Good news is it’s still forecast to stay out to sea as it makes its journey into the northern Atlantic. However, while we may not see any direct impacts in terms of rain or wind, it could still cause dangerous rip currents and high surf along the Downeast coastline by the middle an end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start then clouds decrease to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a spot shower, otherwise mostly dry. Highs reach the upper 60′s north to low-mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, lows drop into the 40′s north to lower 50′s through Bangor and Downeast

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine with mid to upper 70′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, showers begin overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Breezy, NW gusts up to 25 - 30 mph possible.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers. Drier and brighter by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the 70′s.

