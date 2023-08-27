Millinocket Red Knights Club rides to raise money

Millinocket Red Knights Club rides to raise money
Millinocket Red Knights Club rides to raise money(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Millinocket, Maine (WABI) - “We do a lot of charity work, so we always give, we don’t take back. So, we always give in any way we can,” said Red Knights Ch. 8 Treasurer, Val Babineau.

Red Knights of Maine Chapter 8 Motorcycle Club has two main goals, to ride and raise money to support the Millinocket Community.

On Sunday, they hit the road for their annual ride for Charity, to help benefit folks connected to the area and are in need.

Babineau said, “In this ride here, we’re going to divide the money into two and the each gonna get half. They both have ties to the community so they contacted us to do a ride to benefit them.”

This year’s recipients are relatives of Chapter 8 club members, one who is struggling with ALS, and another who recently suffered an accident and had to have one leg amputated.

Rides like these are how the Knights give to the community.

As a club made of firefighters and their families, they also come together to help their own.

“We also help out burn victims. So if you get burnt out, you contact us if you’re in our area, and we will donate money,” said Babineau.

Even outside of these events and fundraisers, club members continue to assist folks throughout the year.

Babineau added, “It’s nice to see them support the community also, by getting gas and food coffee it’s just a bunch of guys.”

