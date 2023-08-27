Golfers competed in Tracy’s 14th Annual Golf Scramble

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Today, golfers made their way to Hermon Meadows Golf Club all for a good cause.

Locals and visitors gathered for Tracy’s 14th Annual Golf Scramble on the eighteen-hole course.

Cars packed the lot, spilling onto the nearby lawn as eager participants walked to the clubhouse.

Teams of four took on the course that was also packed with sponsored holes and mini contests.

Some of the items up for auction included one ton of pellets from Dysart’s, a goodie bag from Farm House Coffee Roasters, gift cards to various businesses, and so much more.

”I have a lot of silent auction items inside. I have a lot of sports memorabilia. I have a lot of...my tournament is known for prizes and it’s just a great day. People just have so much fun out here basically.” said Tracy Gran, tournament organizer.

There was even a special guest, Mike Bordick, former player for the Baltimore Orioles and Hampden Academy alumni who also joined in on the fun.

Proceeds went towards charities including Greengard Center for Autism and League of Dreams.

