Golfers competed in Tracy’s 14th Annual Golf Scramble

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Today, golfers made their way to Hermon Meadows Golf Club all for a good cause.

Locals and visitors gathered for Tracy’s 14th Annual Golf Scramble on the eighteen-hole course.

Cars packed the lot, spilling onto the nearby lawn as eager participants walked to the clubhouse.

Teams of four took on the course that was also packed with sponsored holes and mini contests.

Some of the items up for auction included one ton of pellets from Dysart’s, a goodie bag from Farm House Coffee Roasters, gift cards to various businesses, and so much more.

”I have a lot of silent auction items inside. I have a lot of sports memorabilia. I have a lot of...my tournament is known for prizes and it’s just a great day. People just have so much fun out here basically.” said Tracy Gran, tournament organizer.

There was even a special guest, Mike Bordick, former player for the Baltimore Orioles and Hampden Academy alumni who also joined in on the fun.

Proceeds went towards charities including Greengard Center for Autism and League of Dreams.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy but decrease to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Spot...
Nice end to the weekend and start of the work week
Norway man arrested after robbing Paris convenience store with a knife
Nikki Blendz
Nikki Blendz offering free back to school haircuts for families in need
Horsepower for Heroes
Stanley Chevrolet hosts Horsepower for Heroes benefit car & bike show