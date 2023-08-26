Unsettled today, nicer Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today will be a bit more on the dreary and wet side while Sunday looks drier and brighter. An area of low pressure will cross the state and push eastward this morning. Then a cold front will move in later this afternoon and evening. We are starting out with scattered showers, areas of drizzle, and fog. Scattered showers will slide to the east over the course of the morning, tapering off by late morning. Then a cold front will push through the area from northwest to southeast this afternoon. The front will produce more scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms along its leading edge. Winds will be much more calm today switching from southerly direction to a northwesterly direction at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 60′s across the north to low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Showers and storms will begin to diminish heading into tonight. Diminishing showers will leave behind partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the 50′s up north to lower 60′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days because high pressure will slide into the region. Expect partly cloudy skies up north to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies through the Bangor region and Downeast. While it is expected to stay mostly dry it’s still possible we may see a few stray showers through out the day, due to some left over upper-level energy. As of now that threat looks greatest across western Maine. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60′s north to lower 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.

High pressure sticks around for the start of the work week. Expect Monday to feature more sunshine with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine with mid to upper 70′s Downeast. Clouds increase through the day on Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker for Wednesday. A low pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes bringing in the chance for more showers beginning overnight Tuesday and lingering through early Thursday morning. Winds will begin to pick up on the backside of the low with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Sunshine returns to the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: AM Scattered showers, then another round of scattered shower and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 60′s across the north to low to mid 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds becoming NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms diminish, mostly cloudy skies, lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a few stray showers, otherwise mostly dry. Highs reach the upper 60′s north to lower 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine with mid to upper 70′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, showers begin overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers. Drier and brighter by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

