Stanley Chevrolet hosts Horsepower for Heroes benefit car & bike show

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Folks came out to Belfast Saturday for the Horsepower for Heroes benefit car and bike show.

Hosted by Stanley Chevrolet, the show had every make, model, and size on display. From RC cars to motorcycles to modern and classic cars, there was a cruiser for every taste.

Not to mention the food vendors, live band, and fleet of firetrucks for attendees to enjoy!

All the proceeds from today’s event go towards the Waldo County Firefighters Association to revamp a training facility used by emergency services.

Neil Harriman, manager of the car dealership, says supporting local emergency services is so vital because “You really only think of them when you need them. And by then, sometimes it’s too late. If your house is on fire, that’s when you need the fire department. So it’s to think about them at times when we’re not in that time of need.”

The Waldo County Firefighters Association consists of all 14 fire departments in the county. The non-profit provides support, training, equipment, and financial assistance for its members.

