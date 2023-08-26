St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A 14-year-old boy from St. Albans was killed, and three others were hurt in a crash in Somerset County Friday.

It happened on the Dudley Brook Road in St. Albans just before 2:30 p.m.

Ethan Milliken, 18, of Dexter lost control of the truck he was driving, went off the road, and hit a tree, officials say.

Police say at the time of the crash, Milliken and one minor were in the cab, while two other minors were riding in the bed of the truck.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old, who was riding in the bed of the truck, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Milliken and the two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says no one was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’re told once the investigation is completed, it will be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

