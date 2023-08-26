St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

The crash remains under investigation
(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A 14-year-old boy from St. Albans was killed, and three others were hurt in a crash in Somerset County Friday.

It happened on the Dudley Brook Road in St. Albans just before 2:30 p.m.

Ethan Milliken, 18, of Dexter lost control of the truck he was driving, went off the road, and hit a tree, officials say.

Police say at the time of the crash, Milliken and one minor were in the cab, while two other minors were riding in the bed of the truck.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old, who was riding in the bed of the truck, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Milliken and the two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says no one was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’re told once the investigation is completed, it will be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Today will be a bit more on the dreary and wet side while Sunday looks drier and brighter.
Unsettled today, nicer Sunday
Mark Cardilli, Jr.
Maine man accused of killing sister’s boyfriend released from jail; New trial ordered
On-foot from Florida to Maine: One man's fundraising journey
On-foot from Florida to Maine: One man’s fundraising journey
The Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield will now be known as the Ark Pope Memorial Animal Shelter.
Cherryfield animal shelter receives surprise donation, changing name