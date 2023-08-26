Orono Commons annual country fair returns and opens remodeled courtyard

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A day of fun was planned at Orono Commons today.

The facility celebrated their annual country fair that followed the ribbon cutting of their newly remodeled courtyard.

The previous courtyard was overgrown, unusable, and was in major need of an upgrade.

Residents and the community were welcomed to enjoy music, a petting zoo, dough boys, and more.

The petting zoo had animals ranging from ducks and bunnies to a horse that residents and children adored.

“It was literally like a jungle in here. Like it was rotting wood and bricks and trees that were way to too tall in here and now you have a safe place for residents to come out and enjoy.” stated Tyler Leblanc from Streets Landscaping.

“It means a lot to all of our staff and all of our residents. It’s a change of pace from everyday life here. It gets them out in the fresh air, and they don’t get large events often so very exciting to host something for them to really look forward to.” said Chelsea Pazera, Orono Commons Administrator.

Streets Landscaping demolished and remodeled the courtyard.

The courtyard was a huge upgrade amongst many other projects the facility is working on.

