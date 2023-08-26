Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open returns to Pine Hill Golf Course

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Professional Firefighters held their fifth annual fundraiser today for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Hosted at the Pine Hill Golf Course the community joined together to support this cause.

The continuation of this event is to uphold their friend Adam MacDonald’s legacy and work towards finding a cure.

Although the skies were overcast, it was still a great day for a fundraiser.

“We’ve got a trophy sitting in central fire from the 1950′s. That was a polio fundraiser and hopefully one day forty or fifty years from now or sooner, firefighters walking in will look at our Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising and go wow, I can’t imagine when that was ever a thing. It’ll be nice when we can finally say, we don’t need to this anymore because they’ve been cured.” said Jared Bowden, of Bangor Professional Firefighters.

“This tournament today is like a memory of my son Adam, like I said he passed away from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is a fatal form of muscular dystrophy. But the last, probably back in June or July, the FDA approved the first drug gene therapy for boys with muscular dystrophy so that’s a start.” stated Cheryl Morris, Adam’s mother.

The event was a four-person best ball scramble.

All proceeds benefitted MDA of Northern New England.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Today will be a bit more on the dreary and wet side while Sunday looks drier and brighter.
Unsettled today, nicer Sunday
Mark Cardilli, Jr.
Maine man accused of killing sister’s boyfriend released from jail; New trial ordered
On-foot from Florida to Maine: One man's fundraising journey
On-foot from Florida to Maine: One man’s fundraising journey