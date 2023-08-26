Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open returns to Pine Hill Golf Course

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Professional Firefighters held their fifth annual fundraiser today for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Hosted at the Pine Hill Golf Course the community joined together to support this cause.

The continuation of this event is to uphold their friend Adam MacDonald’s legacy and work towards finding a cure.

Although the skies were overcast, it was still a great day for a fundraiser.

“We’ve got a trophy sitting in central fire from the 1950′s. That was a polio fundraiser and hopefully one day forty or fifty years from now or sooner, firefighters walking in will look at our Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising and go wow, I can’t imagine when that was ever a thing. It’ll be nice when we can finally say, we don’t need to this anymore because they’ve been cured.” said Jared Bowden, of Bangor Professional Firefighters.

“This tournament today is like a memory of my son Adam, like I said he passed away from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is a fatal form of muscular dystrophy. But the last, probably back in June or July, the FDA approved the first drug gene therapy for boys with muscular dystrophy so that’s a start.” stated Cheryl Morris, Adam’s mother.

The event was a four-person best ball scramble.

All proceeds benefitted MDA of Northern New England.

