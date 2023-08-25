Truck driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tractor trailer rollover on Western Avenue in Newburgh Friday morning.

It happened between the Chapman Road and Mudgett Road.

Newburgh Fire Department is assisting with traffic as tow services work to upright the vehicle.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Notice of road closure in Newburgh. The Penobscot County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a tractor trailer... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 25, 2023

