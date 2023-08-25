Truck driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Newburgh

Traffic will be impacted between the Chapman Road and Mudgett Road for several hours
The Penobscot County Sheriff's office is investigating a tractor trailer rollover on Western...
The Penobscot County Sheriff's office is investigating a tractor trailer rollover on Western Avenue (Rt 202) in Newburgh.(Penobscot County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tractor trailer rollover on Western Avenue in Newburgh Friday morning.

It happened between the Chapman Road and Mudgett Road.

Newburgh Fire Department is assisting with traffic as tow services work to upright the vehicle.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 25, 2023

