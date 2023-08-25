Rainy, Breezy & Cool Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region and into New England today... bringing us a rainy, breezy and cool Friday. We’ll see cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing through the evening hours. The combination of the clouds and rain will keep our temperatures from moving much with highs only in the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon. Rain is expected to taper to scattered showers during the night tonight. We’ll see some areas of fog tonight too. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for nighttime lows. Average rainfall totals of .5″ to 1″ can be expected for most spots by Saturday morning with higher amounts of 1″-2″ possible for areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state.

Rain will still be possible Saturday morning especially over eastern parts of the state as low pressure moves away from the area. Our weather will still remain a bit unsettled during the day Saturday however, as a cold front is forecast to cross the state. This will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. It won’t be a washout by any means but a few showers will be possible. It’ll be humid with dewpoints in the 60s. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s Saturday afternoon. Upper-level energy will move to our east on Sunday. With it still in the vicinity... we could still see a few showers Sunday too but overall the chances look pretty minimal so much of the day at this point looks dry with variably cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure will build in and bring us a beautiful day Monday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Breezy and cool. Highs between 58°-65°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain tapering to scattered showers. Areas of fog. Lows between 57°-63°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Rain possible early especially eastern areas then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs between 67°-75°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

