Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office investigating tractor trailer rollover in Newburgh

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tractor trailer rollover in Newburgh Friday morning.

It happened on Western Avenue between the Chapman Road and Mudgett Road.

We’re told the driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At last report, Newburgh Fire Department was assisting with traffic as tow services work to upright the vehicle.

