Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club yard sale underway

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Listen up, all you bargain hunters.

The Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club annual yard sale and auction is now underway.

It runs Friday and Saturday at the Kiwanis Club on Outer Forest Avenue in Orono.

This is the 76th year for the event.

The yard sale building opens at 3:30 p.m., both days, and the live auction gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say there is something for everyone.

”You never know what you’re going to find here because people just bring stuff and drop it off. Sometimes it’s cars, boats, chainsaws, and knickknacks. You name it. There’s numerous merchandise, food, tools, everything,” said Jim Dill Orono-Old Town Kiwanis club member

“Almost everything is inside, so if it’s raining, bring your raincoat. Bring your poncho. But, feel free to come and browse. Will also have our famous grilled hotdogs with onions, popcorn, ice cream bars, and are famous strawberry strawberry, blueberry shortcake. Pretty much anything for everybody,” said Mary Skaggs, Orono-Old Town Kiwanis club member.

Credit cards are accepted.

All proceeds benefit local children’s projects and scholarships.

For more information check out the Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Facebook page.

