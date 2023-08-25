On-foot from Florida to Maine: One man’s fundraising journey

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - 63 days, 11 states, and almost two thousand miles from Fort Lauderdale, FL all the way to Bar Harbor.

That was the trek Brandon Mercado, 30, made on-foot, accompanied by his girlfriend Charlotte Collins, 36, and their dog.

“We got flooded out where we live in Fort Lauderdale, and we had this opportunity where we needed to move out for three months,” explains Collins. “So, instead of doing a bake sale or having a yard sale of selling all our stuff, he was like, ‘What if we did this?’ and I was like ‘I’m down.’”

All they needed was a recipient, which they found in David Appel, a Boca Raton resident battling ALS. They were connected through Brandon’s former employer who was aware of the couple’s plans to fundraise.

“He had the diagnosis for four years,” says David’s wife Heather Appel. “Diagnosed at 34 and then is now 38, and we have officially been home since May but our goal is to keep him home.”

The couple met the Appel family on David’s birthday, June 8th, before they set off. Due to pneumonia David suffered months prior, he now has breathing and feeding tubes and is in need of almost constant care.

With a car decked out in signage, the couple began their journey in mid-June and arrived in Bar Harbor in the last full week of August. Collins acted as the crewmate, following Mercado and stopping for water and supplies along the way.

Regarding mileage, Mercado describes his hike as, “1,911 miles total, and per day I was running 30 plus miles.”

Through rain, extreme heat, unconventional routes, and the physical and mental stress, knowing the difference his walk was making in David’s life was enough motivation to continue.

“Just remembering the purpose, like that’s what kept me going is David battling ALS,” describes Mercado. “Here’s this man battling for his life, and he’s not giving up, his family’s not giving up on him, right? So to do this for 63 days, it was worth it. And no matter what I had to face out there like the pain, stress, the weather, all of it. It was all worth it.”

Sourced from sponsors and passersby that encountered Brandon and Charlotte along the way, they were able to contribute over $20 thousand towards David’s physical therapy and at-home care.”We reached out to Heather, we looked at their GoFundMe, and it was at 40,000. Today we’re past 63.”

As a teacher, Heather’s income is the only one to support both her and David. Money raised will support David’s at-home aids and physical therapists, as they are mostly out-of-pocket costs for the couple.

Now that the trek is all said and done - what does the couple want to say to David?

“I would say ‘I love you, you were on my mind and in my heart every day. You’re what kept me motivated and inspired.’ And just it was like, just gave me purpose in life, you know?” Mercado responds tearfully.As for Heather and David, Heather says this gesture makes her know that there are good people in this world.

